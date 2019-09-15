Audi to get former BMW exec as new CEO, report says

BERLIN -- BMW Group executive Markus Duesmann is set to become Audi's CEO after BMW dropped its opposition to his early departure, a German newspaper reported.

Duesmann, 50, will start as Audi chief on April 1, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing a person with knowledge of the appointment. It said BMW's board would discuss Duesmann's planned departure to Audi in the near future.

Audi parent Volkswagen Group had said in July 2018 that Duesmann, an engine development and purchasing expert, would take up his new position as soon as he is able to do so.

Duesmann's BMW contract runs until Sept. 30, and it would have a non-compete clause that BMW board members are required to sign.

VW is on the lookout for clean-engine expertise as it struggles to overcome its emissions scandal that originated in Audi's engine development department.

In January, Audi promoted its sales and marketing chief Bram Schot to CEO, a role he had held on an interim basis after Munich prosecutors detained former CEO Rupert Stadler in June 2018 for his alleged role in helping to bring Audi diesel cars equipped with illegal software on to the European market. Stadler and three other defendants have been charged with false certification and criminal advertising practices.

VW will find a sales role for Schot within the group, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said.

Duesmann will join CEO Herbert Diess at VW Group. Diess moved to VW from BMW in July 2015.