Audi said it has appointed Juergen Rittersberger, a former Porsche executive, its new chief financial officer.

Rittersberger succeeds Arno Antlitz, who is moving to become CFO at parent Volkswagen Group.

Rittersberger will take over the position starting in April, Audi said in a statement.

He moves to Audi from his role as head of strategy at VW Group. Before that he was head of corporate development at Porsche from 2010 to 2018.

Rittersberger has a degree in business information technology.