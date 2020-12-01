Audi of America names Toyota vet, tech founder as new VP of strategy

Audi of America has named a former Toyota executive who created a tech startup that sought to introduce the concept of trade-ins to the fashion industry as its new vice president for strategy and new business.

Sara Whiffen, 47, will begin immediately in the newly created role, reporting to Audi of America President Daniel Weissland, the brand said.

The strategy position was created under a management reorganization begun this year when Thiemo Rusch was named senior vice president of sales operations, and former COO Cian O'Brien moved to a different executive spot with Volkswagen Group in his native United Kingdom. In November, the brand named its chief communications officer, Tara Rush, as its new chief marketing officer. That move is effective Tuesday.

Whiffen, a former managing director with Toyota Motor North America, was the founder and CEO of Rohvi, a tech startup that sought to introduce the concept of strategic sustainability and trade-ins to fashion retailers.

"Sara joins Audi as a leader with deep experience reimagining and evolving business models," Weissland said in a statement.

"She understands how to develop successful business strategy in today's competitive marketplace, and has the expertise needed to identify important growth opportunities for Audi in the U.S."