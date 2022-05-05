Aston Martin's new CEO, Amedeo Felisa, is staying for foreseeable future

Felisa spoke briefly on the call to outline his tasks. "My immediate objective will be to implement a new organizational structure," he said.
The new team will focus on broadening the company's engineering capability as well as focusing on purchasing, he added.
Stroll said both Felisa and Fedeli have the experience needed to move Aston Martin toward electrification.
The company plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid in 2024 -- the Valhalla hypercar -- and its first full-electric car in 2025.
Fedeli, who worked at Ferrari from 1988 to 2014, is considered the creator of the La Ferrari hybrid supercar that debuted under Felisa's leadership.
After leaving Ferrari, Fedeli worked on the i8 plug-in hybrid roadster for BMW.
Further hirings to expand Aston Martin's engineering team will be announced "in a couple of weeks," Stroll said.
The new team will deliver "cohesiveness within the organization," Stroll said.
One of the criticisms leveled at Moers was that he alienated employees with a divisive management style.
Analysts expect Felisa's appointment to help stabilize the automaker's management.