Aston Martin's new CEO, Amedeo Felisa, is staying for foreseeable future

"I don't think I've met a more energetic gentleman in my life. He is up for this task," Stroll said in response to a question asking whether Felisa's age meant he would be a temporary CEO. "No-one else has seen the movie and written the script like Amedeo has done at Ferrari for what we're trying to accomplish."

In the call, Stroll positioned Moers, who joined Aston Martin in 2020 from Mercedes-AMG, as an interim CEO hired to overhaul the automaker during a period of financial instability.

"It was much more about cleaning up operationally, about improving manufacturing, about solidifying the supply chain and coming to a new agreement that was reached with Mercedes," Stroll said. "That was phase one. And for that Tobias did an excellent job."

Felisa and Aston Martin's new chief technical officer, former Ferrari CTO Roberto Fedeli, were hired to replace Moers for the next step in the automaker's journey, Stroll said.

"Phase two is about growth, innovation technology and scale," he said.

Next year Aston Martin will launch updates for its three front-engine sports cars: the Vantage, DB11 and DBS.