Aston Martin said to gauge Ford executive's interest in becoming CEO

Chairman Lawrence Stroll reached out to Steven Armstrong, a former chairman of Ford Europe, twice last month, Bloomberg reported

KEITH NAUGHTON and SIDDHARTH PHILIP
Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Former Ford Europe Chairman Steven Armstrong has made no decision to leave Ford, where he has worked for more than 25 years.

Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll has approached Steven Armstrong, a senior Ford Motor executive, to gauge his interest in becoming CEO of the British automaker, according to people familiar with the matter

Stroll reached out to Armstrong, a former chairman of Ford Europe, twice last month, according to one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were preliminary.

No offers were made and Armstrong, 57, has made no decision to leave Ford, where he has worked for more than 25 years and currently serves as transformation officer over South America and India.

The outreach by Stroll raises further questions about the future of Aston CEO Tobias Moers, the former head of Mercedes-Benz's AMG performance division whom Stroll hired months after leading an investment consortium's rescue of Aston in early 2020.

Stroll, 62, denied a report by motoring publication Autocar on Friday that Moers' future at Aston was in doubt, telling the Financial Times that it was “"categorically not true" and that he was "absolutely not engaged whatsoever in looking to replace Tobias."

A spokesman for Aston said Stroll declined further interviews on the matter and had no further comment to make. Armstrong couldn’t be reached for comment.

Aston announced Friday that fourth-quarter earnings will be about 15 million pounds ($20 million) lower than expected after the automaker delivered fewer Valkyrie supercars than anticipated.

The company shipped just 10 units of the 2.4 million-pound model before year-end, falling short of its target.

The launch of the Valkyrie has been plagued by electronics issues, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News last month.

Moers, 55, has likened producing the Valkyrie to assembling a Formula 1 car on an assembly line.

"It's the most complex car I ever saw in my life to assemble," he said in a November interview.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW names Andrew Savvas head of U.S. sales and marketing; Chattanooga factory workers get 10% raise
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Andrew Savvas
VW names Andrew Savvas head of U.S. sales and marketing; Chattanooga factory workers get 10% raise
Aston Martin Tobias Moers(1).jpg
Aston Martin CEO may be replaced, report says
Marelli David Slump 2022.jpg
Marelli, aiming for top five ranking, names Harman exec as CEO
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-3-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-13-21
Read the issue
See our archive