Aston hires Mercedes' Adam Chamberlain to lead Americas region

Aston Martin has appointed Mercedes-Benz veteran Adam Chamberlain to lead its North American operations effective immediately, filling Laura Schwab's former position at the British automaker.

Chamberlain was vice president of sales and product management at Mercedes-Benz USA, a job he had held since 2016. During his time in that position, he was named an Automotive News Rising Star in 2017.

Prior to joining Mercedes' U.K. division as sales director of passenger cars in 2013, he held a number of positions at Volkswagen Group in the U.K. and Ireland beginning in 2006, then had a two-month stint as sales director at Fiat Group Autos U.K. in early 2013.

"Adam is a strong leader with a deep understanding of the industry and a proven track record in the important American luxury sports car market," Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said in a statement.

After Schwab's resignation late last year, sales division head Ed Moran, was named the region's interim leader.

The Americas market is Aston Martin's largest. About a third of the company's vehicles are sold through 35 U.S. dealers, five in Canada and in several locations in South America.

Thanks mostly to the DBX high-performance SUV, Aston Martin is on track to reverse years of losses. In an August interview with CNBC, Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian billionaire whose investment gives him a 25 percent ownership stake, said: "The risks are behind us. We have tremendous growth in front of us and a Formula 1 team to market it."