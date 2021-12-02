Aston Martin CFO to leave for personal reasons

Aston Martin CFO Kenneth Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role, the automaker said.

Gregor will depart as CFO and executive director no later than June 30, 2022, and the board has initiated a process to find a replacement, the UK company said.

After a more than two-decade stint at Jaguar Land Rover, Gregor was recruited in mid-2020 soon after former Daimler AMG boss Tobias Moers was appointed as CEO to help the more than century-old Aston Martin navigate a slump in sales due the coronavirus outbreak.