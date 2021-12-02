Aston Martin CFO to leave for personal reasons

Kenneth Gregor has been in the role for 18 months

Reuters

Aston Martin CFO Kenneth Gregor will step down due to personal reasons after about 18 months in the role, the automaker said.

Gregor will depart as CFO and executive director no later than June 30, 2022, and the board has initiated a process to find a replacement, the UK company said.

After a more than two-decade stint at Jaguar Land Rover, Gregor was recruited in mid-2020 soon after former Daimler AMG boss Tobias Moers was appointed as CEO to help the more than century-old Aston Martin navigate a slump in sales due the coronavirus outbreak.

Gregor spent two decades at Jaguar Land Rover before his move to Aston Martin.

"Over the last 18 months, Ken has played a significant role in rebuilding Aston Martin Lagonda's financial position and setting the business on a strong pathway for the future," Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll said.

In November, Aston Martin, whose shares have tumbled since its 2018 market debut, posted a third-quarter pre-tax loss of 97.9 million pounds ($130.01 million), even as sales doubled to 1,349 cars -- driven by demand for its first SUV, the DBX.

Ford executive hired by Wells Fargo for investment banking post
Letter
to the
Editor

