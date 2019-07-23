Apple hires another Tesla engineer

Apple has hired Steve MacManus, at least the third Tesla Inc. engineering executive to join the technology giant in the last year.

MacManus, a Tesla vice president in charge of engineering for car interiors and exteriors, left the automaker recently and has since joined Apple as a senior director, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He joined Tesla in 2015 after stints at Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley and Aston Martin.

His interior-design skills may be applicable at Apple beyond the development of a car.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The tech giant also brought in former Tesla drive systems vice president Michael Schwekutsch in March and former chief vehicle engineer Doug Field last August.

Apple and Tesla have been hiring each others' engineers for years, sometimes creating tension. Tesla CEO Elon Musk called Apple a "Tesla graveyard" in a 2015 interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt.

Some industry analysts and investors have speculated about the companies entering a partnership or even Apple acquiring Tesla.