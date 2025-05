From left: Mandi Damman, executive chief engineer, autonomous and electric vehicles, General Motors; Brenda Mejia, head of operations, Gatik; Tina Miller, CFO, Lithia Motors Inc.; and Judy Wheeler, divisional vice president, Nissan sales and regional operations, Nissan U.S., spoke on May 20 at the Automotive News 100 Leading Women conference.

(PAIGE HODDER/AUTOMOTIVE NEWS)