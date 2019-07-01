Amid shareholder shouts, Saikawa hangs on

YOKOHAMA, Japan — A raucous shareholder showdown, punctuated by heckling, nationalist outbursts and cries of betrayal, underscored the chaotic new reality of Hiroto Saikawa's Nissan Motor Co.

The embattled CEO kept his job following the highly anticipated annual shareholder meeting last week, the automaker's first since the arrest and removal of its influential long- serving boss, Carlos Ghosn, in November.

Saikawa staved off a shareholder motion to fire him. And he was first to highlight the monumental balancing act that he faces in Nissan's post-Ghosn era.

Saikawa's challenges are formidable by any measure. He said he must:

Revive an annual operating profit that just plunged 45 percent to its lowest level in 11 years.

Salvage frayed relations with Renault that have devolved to their worst ever.

Fully implement sweeping corporate governance reforms.

Fixing Nissan's struggling U.S. business is the linchpin to the first item, Saikawa told shareholders. But he said reigniting Nissan profits will take another two or three years.

Also unclear after last week's meeting was whether the 65-year-old CEO would even stick around that long.

Saikawa repeatedly hinted to shareholders that his focus will turn to picking a successor as part of a next-generation leadership team. He wants a new nomination committee, created as part of the corporate reforms that shareholders ratified last week, to speed that transition.

"We need to think about the future of the company and succession plan," Saikawa said. "I want the committee to accelerate preparation so we can hand over to the next generation of leaders."