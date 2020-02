Henio Arcangeli Jr., senior vice president of the automobile division at American Honda Motor Co., will leave the automaker at the end of the month, Automotive News has learned.

Arcangeli, a newcomer to the auto industry, joined the company in 2017 after a stint at heavy-equipment maker Yanmar North America.

Over a three-decade career, he had stops at Yamaha's Motorsports Group, Pioneer Electronics, Thermador and General Electric.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.