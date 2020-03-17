All Toyota N.A. HQ employees can work from home; production OT cut

ToyotaHQ

More than 4,000 employees work at the automaker's sprawling headquarters in Plano, Texas.

Toyota Motor North America amended its coronavirus action plan for employees at its headquarters late Monday, telling all employees they could work from home if they chose to do so in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the roughly 4,000 employees at the headquarters in Plano, Texas, were to be platooned into teams, taking turns either working from home or in the office, to keep company operations functioning.

Also Tuesday, TMNA spokesman Eric Booth said the automaker had reduced overtime and halted Saturday production at some of its North American plants in response to the outbreak. Regular production continues, however.

