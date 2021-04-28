Alfa Romeo vows to improve business model in U.S.

MILAN — Alfa Romeo, the premium Italian line with a racing heritage, must do better in the crucial U.S. market, the CEO of the brand said.

Frenchman Jean-Philippe Imparato ran the Peugeot brand for PSA until the merger with Fiat Chrysler formed Stellantis on Jan. 16, when he was put over Alfa Romeo. He has assembled a mostly Italian leadership team and has American industry veteran Larry Dominique, who had been plotting Peugeot's return to the U.S., in charge of North America.

Alfa Romeo sales in the U.S. rose 25 percent in the first quarter, a little more than the segment's 20 percent rise, according to the Automotive News Research & Data Center. But it still ranked 14th out of 15 luxury brands in the market, having pulled ahead of only Jaguar.

"We must improve the quality of our business model in terms of economic performance, product quality and the right distribution channels," Imparato said at a roundtable with Italian media on April 21.

Alfa Romeo is in the midst of a product plan review after the Stellantis merger. A five-year business plan for the brand is expected late this year or early next year.