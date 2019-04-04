ADESA Boston exec, Heisman winner Joe Bellino dies at 81

Before his career in banking and vehicle wholesale, Bellino was a star halfback at Navy, winning the Heisman Trophy in 1960. He was later enshrined in the National Football Foundation's College Hall of Fame, according to an obituary in the Boston Globe.

During his first stint with Concord Auto Auction, Bellino hired Tom Caruso, who is now executive vice president and chief client officer of KAR Auction Services, ADESA's parent company.

"Joe was a true patriot, athlete and leader," Caruso said in an emailed statement. "He built several successful careers throughout his lifetime, but more importantly, he fostered a long-lasting legacy of inspiration and mentorship to others. Joe was like a second dad to me and a mentor to many people in the automobile business. He will be missed at ADESA Boston where he was an employee at the time of his death. We send his family our deepest condolences."