ADESA Boston exec, Heisman winner Joe Bellino dies at 81

Joe Bellino, an executive at ADESA Boston and the first football player to win college football's top individual honor for the Naval Academy, died March 27 after battling stomach cancer. He was 81.
Bellino was general manager of Concord Auto Auction in Massachusetts from 1977 until 1984, when he left for a job in banking. ADESA bought Concord Auto Auction in 1992, and Bellino joined the company in 2001 as director of national accounts for ADESA Boston, a position he held until he fell ill in February of this year.