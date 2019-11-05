Acting UAW chief promises adherence to ‘highest standards of conduct'

DETROIT — Rory Gamble, acting president of the UAW, addressed rank-and-file members in a Tuesday letter promising regular communication and a commitment to restoring integrity to the union amid a corruption probe that caused his predecessor, UAW President Gary Jones, to take a paid leave of absence .

"I know recent events concerning members of our leadership have disappointed and angered many of you," he said . "I am angry as well, but I am not here to prejudge anyone. I am here to take this union forward."

The union has been roiled by a widening corruption probe that, so far, has resulted in 12 people charged and led to 10 guilty pleas. Federal prosecutors allege union leaders stole money from membership and spent it on luxuries such as champagne, cigars, golf clubs and fancy dinners.

Gamble said he will take a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate actions.

"From this day on, the UAW must not only adhere to the highest standards of conduct, put in place by former leaders like Walter Reuther," he said. "We need to exceed them. And that is my first priority."