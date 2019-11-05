Acting UAW chief promises adherence to ‘highest standards of conduct'

Gamble
REUTERS

Gamble: "I am angry as well, but I am not here to prejudge anyone. I am here to take this union forward."

DETROIT — Rory Gamble, acting president of the UAW, addressed rank-and-file members in a Tuesday letter promising regular communication and a commitment to restoring integrity to the union amid a corruption probe that caused his predecessor, UAW President Gary Jones, to take a paid leave of absence.

"I know recent events concerning members of our leadership have disappointed and angered many of you," he said. "I am angry as well, but I am not here to prejudge anyone. I am here to take this union forward."

The union has been roiled by a widening corruption probe that, so far, has resulted in 12 people charged and led to 10 guilty pleas. Federal prosecutors allege union leaders stole money from membership and spent it on luxuries such as champagne, cigars, golf clubs and fancy dinners.

Gamble said he will take a zero-tolerance approach to inappropriate actions.

"From this day on, the UAW must not only adhere to the highest standards of conduct, put in place by former leaders like Walter Reuther," he said. "We need to exceed them. And that is my first priority."

UAW ScandalUAW Scandal timeline and key figures: In charges filed since July 2017, federal prosecutors have revealed that millions of dollars intended to train workers was instead spent by some UAW leaders on assorted luxuries. The charges have exposed fraud within the massive U.S. auto manufacturing union. Will this scandal spread? Here is a timeline and our list of key players.

In just his third day since becoming acting president, Gamble is already taking a different tact than Jones did. Gamble promised, "I will be communicating with you regularly," while Jones rarely has been seen or heard from in recent months. Since he was appointed president in June 2018, he typically has shunned media — more so than any UAW president in recent memory. Instead, Jones would opt to send his spokesman to speak with the press.

Gamble faces a tough task balancing the duties of the president in the midst of contract negotiations with the Detroit 3. As vice president of the UAW-Ford department, Gamble just negotiated a new tentative deal with Ford and must now sell that to members as ratification voting begins across the country.

The proposed deal contains commitments from the automaker to invest more than $6 billion over the next four years and create or retain about 8,500 jobs. It includes a pathway for temporary workers to reach full-time status, and caps the amount of temps Ford can use at 8 percent.

It also leaves generous health care benefits unchanged and maintains the current profit-sharing formula that allows workers to earn $1,000 for every $1 billion of profits Ford makes in North America.

Gamble is expected to attend rollout meetings at multiple plants this week.

