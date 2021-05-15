6 Waymo execs have taken off-ramp

Frost joined Waymo's predecessor, Google's self-driving car project, in 2006 after 13 years at Ford Motor Co. and held a variety of roles, the latest of which included overseeing Waymo's projects with automakers, among them Stellantis, Volvo Car Group and Jaguar Land Rover.

Dwyer was a key figure in helping the company close a $3.25 billion funding round last year, the first external investments in Waymo's history. Both cited personal reasons for departing, according to a company spokesperson. The website TechCrunch first reported their departures.

"We're grateful to Ger and Adam for all they've done for Waymo and wish them all the best," the spokesperson said in a written statement. "An executive search is underway for a new CFO to lead us into our next chapter as we continue to build, deploy and commercialize the Waymo Driver."