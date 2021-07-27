3 former Chrysler senior execs retire from Stellantis

DETROIT — Three high-ranking U.S. Stellantis executives who predate the DaimlerChrysler era are retiring this week, the automaker said Tuesday.

Scott Garberding, who was head of manufacturing for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Mark Chernoby, FCA's chief technical compliance officer; and Michael Keegan, FCA's chief audit, sustainability and compliance officer, are leaving as Stellantis combines the operations of FCA and PSA Group. The two automakers closed their merger in January.

Mike Manley, the former FCA CEO who is now head of Americas for Stellantis, said in a statement that each executive made "countless contributions that have helped shape who we are today."

Garberding, who joined Chrysler in 1993, was the manufacturing head while FCA revamped its Detroit assembly operations to build the next generation of Jeep SUVs, including the new three-row Grand Cherokee L and the revived Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer nameplates.

Under Garberding's watch, FCA launched the Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup and retooled its Toledo North plant in Ohio to build the Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid.

Garberding was appointed to his global manufacturing role in October 2018. Before that, he was head of quality, chief purchasing officer and head of manufacturing for FCA US.

Manley said Garberding's "steady and thoughtful leadership guided the company through some of the most challenging times."

Chernoby, before his compliance role, was FCA's head of quality for its global operations. He started his Chrysler career in 1983 through the automaker's engineering institute. His nearly 40-year career included time as the vice president of engineering.

"Mike's competitive spirit and passion for this company and its brands has fueled his 31-year career in key leadership posts in finance, supply chain and sustainability where he laid the foundation for the next generation of leaders," Manley said.

Keegan began his audit role in December 2018. Before that, he had stints leading FCA's communications, human resources and supply-chain management divisions. He began his Chrysler career in 1990, eight years before the company's merger with Daimler-Benz, as a financial analyst.