Lithia CEO headlines list of 2021 Automotive News All-Stars

With the holiday season underway, it's time for another late-year tradition: the unveiling of the Automotive News All-Stars.

In 2021, the U.S. automotive landscape was reshaped by dealership consolidation. There was a flurry of buy-sell activity as many retailers cashed in on high dealership values.

Leading the acquisition boom was Bryan DeBoer. Usually, our top award has gone to executives at automotive manufacturers. But there is no denying what Lithia Motors' leader and his team accomplished this year. Lithia's purchase of Michigan's Suburban Collection put the group in position to become No. 2 on our list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., up from No. 3.