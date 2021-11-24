Lithia CEO headlines list of 2021 Automotive News All-Stars

With the holiday season underway, it's time for another late-year tradition: the unveiling of the Automotive News All-Stars.

In 2021, the U.S. automotive landscape was reshaped by dealership consolidation. There was a flurry of buy-sell activity as many retailers cashed in on high dealership values.

Leading the acquisition boom was Bryan DeBoer. Usually, our top award has gone to executives at automotive manufacturers. But there is no denying what Lithia Motors' leader and his team accomplished this year. Lithia's purchase of Michigan's Suburban Collection put the group in position to become No. 2 on our list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., up from No. 3.

» 2021 AUTOMOTIVE NEWS ALL STARS: View the complete list

This is DeBoer's fourth appearance on the list: He was named an All-Star in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Visit autonews.com/allstars for the full list of this year's honorees. (Plus, you can see those named All-Stars each year going back to 2010.) You will find industry leaders who accomplished great things in managing the chip crisis, vehicle quality, product development, electrification, software innovation, finance and insurance, used-vehicle retail and aftermarket, fixed operations, mobility, vehicle safety, government and diversity initiatives.

Letter
Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

