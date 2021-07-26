2020-2021 Automotive Hall Of Fame inductees

In the 1940s, you could count on one hand all the women working for automakers in key design roles. Helene Rother Ackernecht was educated in Leipzig at the Royal Academy of Graphic and Book Arts. She fled Nazi-occupied Europe and landed in New York in 1941. The next year, she responded to a newspaper ad placed by General Motors looking for a "designer of fashioned materials." GM design legend Harley Earl put her to work in the automaker's Art & Colour Section, responsible for fabrics, colors, lighting, door hardware and seat construction. Rother parlayed her successful run at GM into a consulting job at Nash, where she was instrumental is elevating the quality and style of the Nash and Rambler cars. She also is credited with being the first woman to address a meeting of the Society of Automotive Engineers. Rother died in 1999.

