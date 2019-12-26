2019 Lists of 10: Quotables from notables

"We recognize that these two companies have faced very difficult moments in the past, that both companies were able to turn around themselves, and this is to the merit of the employees and the management of those companies. Both companies now have the maturity to conclude that it is best to be together to face the challenges of the future than to face those challenges alone."

PSA Group CEO Carlos Tavares on the automaker's planned merger with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

"Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! Automakers should seize this opportunity because without this alternative to California, you will be out of business."

President Donald Trump, tweeting Sept. 18 after revoking California's waiver on auto emissions

"FCA conceived of the conspiracy, orchestrated the conspiracy, orchestrated the fraud. FCA was the central driver of the conspiracy."

Craig Glidden, general counsel for General Motors, when GM filed a federal racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and three former FCA executives that alleged a multiyear scheme of bribery of UAW leaders to give FCA more advantageous labor contracts over GM after GM rejected FCA's merger proposal