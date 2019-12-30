2019 Lists of 10: Hellos

As of early December, 11 people had pleaded guilty in the federal government's ongoing corruption probe at the UAW. Now the formidable task of cleaning up the scandal-plagued union has fallen on the shoulders of this former vice president of the UAW-Ford department, who also served 12 years as Region 1A director. "This organization is too important to too many people to fail," Gamble told Automotive News. "I do not intend to see that happen in my lifetime, and I know our board members feel the same way." He is the union's first African American president.