2019 Automotive Hall of Fame: Class of the titans

He saved Fiat, then Chrysler. Five words are enough to explain Sergio Marchionne's Hall of Fame induction less than a year after his untimely death in July 2018. The Italy-born, Canada-educated accountant had no auto experience when he took control of the faltering Italian automaker in 2004.

Five years later, the U.S. auto task force chose to put Chrysler under Marchionne's command rather than liquidate. He would spin off Ram from Dodge, put Jeep on a global path, establish Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and try to convince his industry peers that consolidation was the answer to the expanding, unsustainable capital demands of a changing auto industry.

He died at age 66, just months before his planned retirement.