Extended-range EVs make a comeback as hybrid sales rise

Battery pack: The liquid-cooled lithium ion battery pack uses pouch-style cells and is rated for 69.7 kWh of usable energy. It weighs 1,216 pounds and is situated under the passenger floor between the frame rails. It is a 400-volt pack that can charge from 20 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes on a DC fast charger. The Ramcharger can drive an estimated 145 miles on battery power only.