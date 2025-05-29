Extended-range EVs make a comeback as hybrid sales rise
Charging up: Anatomy of an extended-range electric vehicle
Here are the technical specifications for the 2026 extended-range 1500 Ramcharger coming early next year.
Engine: Double-overhead-cam, 24-valve, 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 rated at 271 hp and 226 pound-feet of torque; aluminum block and heads, variable valve timing
Generator and front-drive motor: 3-phase permanent magnet with 202-kW peak output and 130-kW continuous output. 96 percent regeneration efficiency/AC permanent magnet with 250-kW output at 350 volts
Fuel tank: 27-gallon capacity
Rear-drive motor: AC permanent magnet with 248-kW output at 350 volts
Battery pack: The liquid-cooled lithium ion battery pack uses pouch-style cells and is rated for 69.7 kWh of usable energy. It weighs 1,216 pounds and is situated under the passenger floor between the frame rails. It is a 400-volt pack that can charge from 20 to 80 percent in about 45 minutes on a DC fast charger. The Ramcharger can drive an estimated 145 miles on battery power only.