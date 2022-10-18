Mercedes signals robust results regardless of gloomy outlook

Mercedes-Benz still has its sights set on delivering solid returns next year even if the global economy continues to take a turn for the worse.
“If we end up in an economically-challenged environment, our goal is to still, in that environment, produce robust financial results,” CEO Ola Kaellenius said Monday in an interview at the Paris auto show.
“Whether it’s rain and thunder and a hailstorm at the same time.”
Mercedes is broadening its full-electric lineup with the EQE crossover that will take on Tesla's Model Y in another step toward the automakers goal to go all-electric by the end of the decade.
In May, the luxury automaker outlined operating margin goals of 14 percent in a favorable environment by 2025 and no lower than 8 percent in poor conditions.
The push, which hinges on moving Mercedes’s portfolio upmarket, is meant to convince investors the company can whether economic cycles and lead to an improved valuation.