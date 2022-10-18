Mercedes signals robust results regardless of gloomy outlook

Automakers have gone through a number of setbacks since the shock of the pandemic and the related supply-chain disruption that is now easing.

There is little reprieve as increasing economic upheaval, sky-high energy prices and China’s strict pandemic measures threaten to put off buyers.

Still, many manufacturers such as Mercedes are working down burgeoning order lists and have not so far seen much of a shift in demand.

During the first quarter, returns rose to a record 16.4 percent as Mercedes shifted production to its most profitable vehicles, before slipping in the second quarter in part due to cost inflation.

Despite the luxury push, which includes a focus on more performance cars, Mercedes shares have declined 18 percent this year.

Unlike German peers Volkswagen Group and BMW, Mercedes has no dominant anchor investor that can fend off outside approaches.

“Our multiple is too low,” Kaellenius said. If “we can see the shore on the other side of the transformation, I’m convinced there is a lot of value to unlock in our stock.”

While Mercedes is seeking more luxury buyers, other automakers are taking steps to separate out their EV business in a bid to ignite languishing shares.

Ford in March said it’s separating its fast-growing EV operations and software development from the rest of the business while Renault is set to detail plans for a carve-out of its EV assets in November.

The Mercedes CEO ruled out such moves.

“There is only one Mercedes team,” Kaellenius said. “I do not want to create the psychology of here is the current team and here is the future team.

That is the wrong psychology for how you play this ultimate team sport that is automotive.”