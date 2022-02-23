Stellantis net profits nearly triple to $15.2 billion in 2021; N.A. margins surge to 16.3%

MILAN -- Stellantis made a fast start in its first year after the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, with the world's No. 4 automaker reporting profitability and benefits from the combination that exceeded targets.

The Chrysler parent company said net profit nearly tripled to $15.2 billion in 2021 while total revenue improved 14 percent to $172.4 billion.

Following PSA's French reporting policies, Stellantis did not report quarterly results.

"Record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments," CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shares in Stellantis gained 6 percent to $19.53 in premarket trading.

The group said the margin on its adjusted operating profit rose to 11.8 percent last year, above its target of about 10 percent, because of strong execution on synergies, which generated around $3.6 billion in net cash benefits.

Tavares next week will present the group's business plan, a bit more than a year after Stellantis was created through the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

Stellantis forecast a double-digit margin again this year. The pro-forma figure for 2020 was 6.9 percent.

In North America, Stellantis said adjusted operating income rose 85 percent to $12.8 billion. Revenue increased 15 percent to $79 billion. Margins in North America climbed to a record 16.3 percent last year from 10.1 percent in 2020.

The North American results generated profit-sharing for UAW members of $14,670.

"UAW Stellantis members are proud of the product they create every day especially during challenging environments over the past two years," UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said in a statement. "We continue to make sure that this dedication in the face of pandemic and unforeseen parts shortages is recognized properly.”