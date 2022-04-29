Magna Q1 earnings: Net income fell 41% amid microchip, inflation, war disruption

Magna International Inc.'s first-quarter net income fell 41 percent from a year earlier as the microchip shortage, the impact of the war in Ukraine and inflation weigh down the Canadian supplier giant's results.

Magna reported Friday that net income fell to $364 million in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $615 million in the same period a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell 5.3 percent to $9.64 billion, down from $10.18 billion in 2021, with a significant decrease in European volumes offsetting sales gains in North America and Asia.

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri said in a statement that the company's results came in "ahead of our expectations," but cautioned that geopolitical uncertainty, inflation and COVID-19 lockdowns in China will result in lower global vehicle production than previously thought.

"While these factors negatively impact our outlook, we remain committed to managing through short-term industry adversity and investing for our future," he said.