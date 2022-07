Jaguar Land Rover reported a quarterly loss before tax of 524 million pounds ($632 million), compared with a loss of £110 million a year earlier, the company said in a statement.

Quarterly revenue fell 11 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to a weaker model mix, inflation and adverse currency movements, JLR said.

The prolonged semiconductor shortage, surging commodity prices and a slow ramp up of the new Range Rover and new Range Rover Sport, also contributed to the loss, Tata Motors said.