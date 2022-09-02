Biden, chief 'car guy,' to attend Detroit auto show

President Biden will make his first visit to the Motor City’s annual car spectacle since his days as vice president.

Bloomberg
BLOOMBERG

Joe Biden, then vice president, checks out the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray convertible at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit on Jan. 10, 2017. He plans to return to the show in two weeks, but with a new job.

President Joe Biden is planning to attend the Detroit auto show, his first visit to the the Motor City’s annual car spectacle since his days as vice president.

“I’ll be there,” he said Friday during a White House event after being invited by members of the Detroit Regional Partnership. “I’m a car guy, as you kind of noticed.”

Biden is the proud owner of a classic 1967 C2 Corvette Stingray.

The invitation came from Maureen Donohue Krauss, CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership, who also asked Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The North American International Detroit Auto Show is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 14. Barack Obama was the last sitting president to attend.

“As my grandfather used to say, with the grace of God and the goodwill of my neighbors, I’ll see you at the auto show,” Biden said.

Prepare yourself for a very different Detroit auto show
Letter
to the
Editor

