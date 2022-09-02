Prepare yourself for a very different Detroit auto show

The reimagined, state-subsidized North American International Detroit Auto Show, set for Sept. 14-25, will be half industry trade show, half public festival.

The goal is to fuse the two and create an event that benefits downtown businesses and residents, and lifts up the automotive industry at the same time, said Rod Alberts, executive director of the show, produced by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association.

"The whole idea is to make all of downtown energized and exciting for people to come down," Alberts said. "There's going to be a lot going on and some things I think we won't even know until we get to the week of."

The city and state have bought into the new vision for the show, shelved since 2019. Lawmakers passed a $9 million, one-time grant for the event, and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. is subsidizing show floor space for dozens of companies.

Alberts said he expects the show to generate "hundreds of millions of dollars" in economic impact for local hotels, restaurants and stores.

He declined to provide budget figures for the event but said revenue from ticket sales will be used to sustain the annual show.

Outside the usual downtown convention center base, the city of Detroit and Downtown Detroit Partnership are renting out and activating public streets and parks.