Motor Bella ends Detroit auto show drought

The six-day event has promised vehicle reveals, including the 2022 Toyota Tundra, as well as driving experiences that will utilize space at the M1 Concourse racetrack. The Detroit 3 are participating, and organizers expect about 350 vehicles from 35 total brands.

Motor Bella will be a sort of test run for the next NAIAS, which officials have said would return to downtown Detroit in 2022.

"This period of time was a chance to really reimagine, reevaluate and do the right thing for the future," Alberts said. "It will open the door for what we can take a look at in the future downtown."

Automakers, Alberts said, have been asking the association for shorter shows and opportunities for driving experiences and other activities beyond stationary vehicles. It's a change in direction from the past, when companies would often shell out millions of dollars for extravagant indoor displays in an attempt to outshine and outspend their rivals.

Even before the pandemic forced most automakers to reveal new products virtually, Alberts said the thinking on how much they spent at shows was changing.

"The manufacturers are more efficient with what they're doing in their marketing," he said. "We have to make sure the return on investment is going to be there and is measurable. You've got to lower the cost and create more value."