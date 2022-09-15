Hyundai Mobis sees billions in U.S. revenue growth from EVs

DETROIT — Nontraditional customers and new products for electric vehicles — that's how Korean supplier giant Hyundai Mobis intends to more than double its size in the North American supply chain.
With $29 billion in global sales to automakers last year, the world's sixth-largest auto supplier is embarking on a growth drive in North America, pitching some 30 new technologies to potential customers here in the next few years. It is using the Detroit auto show this week to broadcast its plan, marking the first time it has participated in the Detroit show.
In a year when many traditional automakers have cut back on their auto show presence, suppliers have turned up the volume. A sign for Japanese chemical giant and parts maker Asahi dominated the front of the auto show hall, while some suppliers held press conferences among the automaker displays to herald new technologies.
Axel Maschka, Mobis executive vice president for global OE sales, used a show floor stage to proclaim that his company will achieve a 36 percent annual growth rate for the next few years as it rolls out such new EV-oriented offerings as skateboard chassis modules and a virtual-reality head-up display that allows drivers to see their correct lane illuminated as they drive. That feature should help vehicles find exit lanes more easily or isolate their correct path on multilane roads.
Maschka said another promising technology will be a new illuminated front end, capable of doing things such as displaying custom messages to tell a bystander which parked car is their waiting Uber ride.