Plans detailed for 2022 Detroit auto show in September

There will also be five active tracks inside Huntington Place, whose main show floor is sold out for the reimagined auto show, scheduled for Sept. 14-25 throughout various indoor and outdoor venues downtown.

Organizers provided updates on the show's planning Tuesday, along with a new logo reflecting the "global flavor" of the show.

"This year's auto show plays a vitally important role in promoting emerging technologies particularly in the EV space," NAIAS Executive Director Rod Alberts said in a statement. "With the show's exciting transformation, it was the ideal time to introduce fresh branding for what will be a Detroit auto show experience unlike any other before."

Alberts said the show is expected to be a "pivotal player" for consumers' purchasing decisions as it aligns with new model releases in the fall. Inside Huntington Place, there will be hands-on activations, traditional vehicle exhibits and a "showcase of automotive innovation and technology." Additionally, more than 80 tech companies, tier one suppliers and startups will exhibit at the AutoMobili-D exhibit presented by the Michigan Economic Development Corp.

The black-tie Charity Preview will return to Huntington Place on Sept. 16, "with downtown restaurants, bars and other venues activated that evening." Tickets go on sale July 11 at $400 each or $700 for a pair.

"The event is a very important night of giving in Detroit, but it also sets the stage for the Public Show that brings thousands of visitors downtown and generates incredible economic impact for our community," aAuto show Chairman Joe Lunghamer said in the release.

The auto show has been shelved since January 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a reimagining of the event by organizers. Last year, the Motor Bella in Pontiac filled some of the void of the NAIAS absence, though organizers have said the events are independent.

The auto show's return to Detroit was officially announced in January.

In December, Michigan lawmakers passed a $795 million spending bill that included a $9 million one-time grant to aid the auto show reboot.