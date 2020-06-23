Detroit auto show plans social distancing actions for 2021 events

DETROIT -- Organizers of the 2021 Detroit auto show said that social distancing measures will be implemented for next year's events.

Strategies to ensure the safety of attendees at the June 11-26 event will include contactless payments and hand sanitizing stations, officials said during an Automotive Press Association webinar Tuesday.

The use of indoor and outdoor spaces beyond the TCF Center will allow attendees to spread out, rather than all being under one roof as in previous years, said Doug North, chairman of the 2021 auto show. There will be seven events throughout the two weeks around Detroit in Campus Martius, at the Spirit of Detroit, TCF Center, Hart Plaza and more.

"One thing is certain, the future will be different from the past," North said.

Executive Director Rod Alberts said auto shows remain the best way to show a lot of products in a short amount of time. He does not expect the events to be replaced by one-dimensional virtual reveals.

"Vehicles need to be experienced," he said.

On the call, Gary Witzenburg, president of the 2021 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards, said 36 models are eligible for the 2021 awards. The full list can be viewed here.

He also said NACTOY and the Detroit auto show have made a combined donation of $40,000 to the College for Creative Studies in Detroit for scholarships and to Feeding America.

As plans continue to evolve for the 2021 Detroit auto show, North said officials are prepared to face many obstacles and said "we are teed up to be adaptable."

He added: "We'll be ready to celebrate the resilience of our industry."