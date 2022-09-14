Chevy EV marketing push starts this weekend during NFL games

The ads feature Equinox EV, Silverado EV and Blazer EV.

DETROIT — Chevrolet will begin its first big mainstream marketing push for its new generation of electric vehicles Sunday with a spate of ads airing during NFL football.

The ads, focusing on the Equinox EV, Silverado EV and Blazer EV, which are due to arrive at dealerships in 2023, will stress the theme "built for everyone, everywhere," Steve Majoros, Chevrolet's marketing director, said today at the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

"It's what you'd expect from Chevrolet. It's going to break in mass-media outlets. We're going to tell America about these great new products, so look for us during the daytime and on Sunday Night Football, where America gathers," he said. "The theme is very simple. It's EVs for everyone, everywhere. It's very bright, optimistic, and it lets everyone know this story is coming together."

The Equinox EV will have a starting price of around $30,000 when it arrives about a year from now, making it the most affordable vehicle using the Ultium batteries General Motors is building in a joint venture with LG. The Silverado EV and Blazer EV also are scheduled to arrive next year. Majoros said GM's supply chain is ready to deliver the components to ensure high-volume production.

Broadcast TV, Majoros said, is just one piece of the marketing campaign. There will also be social media and digital components, he added. "It's a wide-ranging campaign that we will roll out over the next three months or so. The objective and the goal is simple and clear: Make sure America knows that Chevrolet is credibly and confidently in the EV conversation, and that's exactly what we are doing with these great products."

