Auto show puts 'Detroit' back into downtown event

Alberts said the show has secured participation from 35 brands, with five major activations inside the showroom.

"There are reveals we hear that are coming. There will be debuts," Alberts said, declining to offer specifics. "They really want to show it off here because this is the hometown for these manufacturers, plus we can make it a hallmark location for people to come to, not just from Southeast Michigan, but around the country."

Crain's inquired to GM, Ford and Stellantis about their auto show plans.

Stellantis said it will have a vehicle display with products from Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram brands.



"We will have opportunities for showgoers to be taken for a ride in our Camp Jeep and Ram Truck Territory driving courses," spokesman Rick Deneau said in an email. "And, we are planning press conferences, for both Jeep and Chrysler."



Ford is planning to sponsor the traditional AutoGlow event supporting the Children’s Foundation, according to a memo obtained by Crain’s. The event will be hosted at Ford Field in an “elegant outdoor space” with a gourmet dinner, open bar, entertainment and shuttles between Ford Field and Huntington Place.



“We’re excited the show is returning to Detroit and we look forward to sharing our plans closer to September,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine said in an email.



GM did not provide details for its auto show plans.

On the non-OEM side, the show is on track to have more than 100 sponsors and partners, with more expected to sign up in the coming weeks, said Tavi Fulkerson, founder of The Fulkerson Group, which has handled sponsor activity for the auto show since 1992.