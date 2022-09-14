2024 Ford Mustang looks to broaden gas power appeal as rivals bow out

Ford's rivals have all but given up on internal combustion pony cars: Dodge is doing away with the gasoline-powered Challenger (and the four-door Charger) next year, and Chevrolet is expected to discontinue the Camaro by 2024. Ford sees an opportunity to pick up conquest sales.

"Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles," Ford CEO Jim Farley said in a statement.

The 2024 Mustang, scheduled to go on sale next summer in coupe and convertible configurations, was developed to be more of a driver's car than its predecessors. The interior now has a curved digital display made up of a 13.2-inch center screen and 12.4-inch instrument cluster.

The customized displays include a Fox Body theme, a nod to the third-generation Mustang sold in the 1980s.

"We're taking advantage of every pixel," Craig Sandvig, Mustang interaction design manager, said in the statement. "We can be creative in showing necessary driving information and give the driver control of selecting colors, classic Mustang gauges or even a 'calm' screen where only minimal details are displayed."

Ford removed physical buttons for the radio and climate control, moving those functions onto the center screen. Some of the digital displays and instrument gauge settings are similar to what's on the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover.

The car also gets a new steering wheel design with a flat bottom instead of a circular one.