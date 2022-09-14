North American car, truck, utility of the year semifinalists named

Kia, Honda, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Genesis have multiple models eligible across the three categories.

Some 2023 North American car, truck and utility semifinalists, clockwise from top left: Cadillac Lyriq, Lordstown Endurance, BMW i4 eDrive 40, Toyota Crown and Nissan Ariya

Electric vehicles, hybrids, longtime top-sellers and new models from upstarts such as Lordstown and Rivian dominate the list of 26 semifinalists for 2023 North American car, truck and utility vehicle of the year.

Kia, Honda, BMW, Nissan, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz and Genesis have multiple models eligible across the three categories.

The North American Utility Vehicle of the Year semifinalists for 2023 are the Audi Q4 e-tron, BMW iX xDrive 50, Cadillac Lyriq, Genesis GV60, Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, Kia EV6, Kia Sportage, Lexus RX, Mazda CX-50, Nissan Ariya, Rivian R1S and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Related Article
2022 Detroit auto show live updates: Biden pays a visit; Dodge makes some noise

The truck semifinalists are the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, Ford F-150 Lightning and Lordstown Endurance.

The candidates for car of the year are the Acura Integra, BMW i4 eDrive 40, Genesis G80 EV, Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Nissan Z, Subaru WRX, Toyota Crown and Toyota GR Corolla.

Among the notable models that failed to make the list of semifinalists: The Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4x, two new EVs jointly developed by Subaru and Toyota. Also not making the list: the Jeep Wagoneer LWB and Grand Wagoneer LWB, Maserati MC20, Toyota Sequoia, Lexus LX600, Honda Pilot and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The semifinalists come from an initial list of 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles released in June. Jurors vote three times during the year to reduce the list of eligible vehicles down to semifinalists, finalists and the three winners.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are determined by a panel of 50 automotive journalists. New and redesigned vehicles not yet available but expected to go on sale before the end of 2022 are eligible for consideration for the 2023 awards.

Richard Truett, a reporter for Automotive News, is among the jurors that evaluate and select the winners.

The winners will be announced Jan. 11 in Detroit.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Chevy EV marketing push starts this weekend during NFL games
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Chevrolet Equinox EV
Chevy EV marketing push starts this weekend during NFL games
Eaton-MAIN_i.jpg
Supplier Eaton uses Detroit auto show to unfurl EV ambitions
DetShowfloor-MAIN_i.jpg
Live talk today: The latest from the Detroit auto show
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-12-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive