North American car, truck, utility of the year semifinalists named

The truck semifinalists are the Chevrolet Silverado ZR2, Ford F-150 Lightning and Lordstown Endurance.

The candidates for car of the year are the Acura Integra, BMW i4 eDrive 40, Genesis G80 EV, Genesis G90, Mercedes-Benz C Class, Mercedes-Benz EQE, Nissan Z, Subaru WRX, Toyota Crown and Toyota GR Corolla.

Among the notable models that failed to make the list of semifinalists: The Subaru Solterra and Toyota bZ4x, two new EVs jointly developed by Subaru and Toyota. Also not making the list: the Jeep Wagoneer LWB and Grand Wagoneer LWB, Maserati MC20, Toyota Sequoia, Lexus LX600, Honda Pilot and Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The semifinalists come from an initial list of 47 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles released in June. Jurors vote three times during the year to reduce the list of eligible vehicles down to semifinalists, finalists and the three winners.

The North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards are determined by a panel of 50 automotive journalists. New and redesigned vehicles not yet available but expected to go on sale before the end of 2022 are eligible for consideration for the 2023 awards.

Richard Truett, a reporter for Automotive News, is among the jurors that evaluate and select the winners.

The winners will be announced Jan. 11 in Detroit.