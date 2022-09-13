Chrysler 300C to bid farewell with 6.4-liter, 485 hp Hemi engine

The 300 goes out of production after the 2023 model year along with the Dodge Challenger and Charger.

VINCE BOND

DETROIT — Chrysler is bringing a power rush to the 300 before the aging sedan says farewell.

The brand is closing out the 300's run by throwing in a 6.4-liter Hemi engine with 485 hp. Chrysler said the 300C variant it showed Tuesday ahead of the Detroit auto show will have a limited production run of only 2,000 units offered in the U.S. and another 200 in Canada. Consumers can reserve the car now.

The 300C will be offered in Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White. It features a new 300C logo.

The 300 goes out of production after the 2023 model year along with the current generation of the Dodge Challenger and Charger, its line mates at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario.

The 2023 Chrysler 300C sedan.

The current generation of the 300, introduced in 2005, marked a return to rear-wheel drive for the nameplate that debuted in 1955. The 300C at that time offered a 5.7-liter Hemi engine with 345 hp.

The sedan was named the 2005 North American Car of the Year. Chrysler offered all-wheel drive models to help spur demand in states that experience winter weather.

The 300 received a freshening for the 2015 model year that reworked the grille and interior.

"We're celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it's iconic legacy in the automotive world," Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand, said in a statement. "The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences."

