Chrysler 300C to bid farewell with 6.4-liter, 485 hp Hemi engine

DETROIT — Chrysler is bringing a power rush to the 300 before the aging sedan says farewell.

The brand is closing out the 300's run by throwing in a 6.4-liter Hemi engine with 485 hp. Chrysler said the 300C variant it showed Tuesday ahead of the Detroit auto show will have a limited production run of only 2,000 units offered in the U.S. and another 200 in Canada. Consumers can reserve the car now.

The 300C will be offered in Gloss Black, Velvet Red and Bright White. It features a new 300C logo.

The 300 goes out of production after the 2023 model year along with the current generation of the Dodge Challenger and Charger, its line mates at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario.