2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition offers power bump, sharper handling

Chevy engineers borrow suspension parts from the Tahoe PPV, a police pursuit model, for the 2023 Tahoe RST Performance Edition.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST

DETROIT — Chevrolet is tweaking the Tahoe RST for the 2023 model year, bumping up horsepower and torque slightly with a four-wheel-drive Performance Edition. The vehicle was set to debut Wednesday at the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

Chevy engineers cribbed suspension parts from the Tahoe PPV, a police pursuit model, for the RST Performance Edition.

The Performance Edition uses police-spec springs, shocks and stabilizer bars. The ride height also is slightly lower. Red Brembo brakes are used on the front and rear, with the front calipers 25 percent larger than those on the 2022 Tahoe RST.

Though displacement of the V-8 engine is unchanged, at 6.2 liters, horsepower increases to 433 from 420, and torque is up 7 pound-feet over the 2022 engine. Tweaks to the intake and exhaust systems account for the power gains, Chevy said. The Tahoe RST Performance Edition will have a 0-to-60-mph time of 5.78 seconds, vs. 5.95 on the base model RST, and a top speed of 124 mph, up from 112.

Chevy has not announced 2023 prices, but the Performance Edition package is priced at $8,525.

The 2022 Tahoe RST starts at $66,595, including shipping.

