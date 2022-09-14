2023 Chevy Tahoe RST Performance Edition offers power bump, sharper handling

DETROIT — Chevrolet is tweaking the Tahoe RST for the 2023 model year, bumping up horsepower and torque slightly with a four-wheel-drive Performance Edition. The vehicle was set to debut Wednesday at the North American International Detroit Auto Show.

Chevy engineers cribbed suspension parts from the Tahoe PPV, a police pursuit model, for the RST Performance Edition.

The Performance Edition uses police-spec springs, shocks and stabilizer bars. The ride height also is slightly lower. Red Brembo brakes are used on the front and rear, with the front calipers 25 percent larger than those on the 2022 Tahoe RST.