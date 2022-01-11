2022 Detroit auto show scheduled for Sept. 14-25

DETROIT — The head of the North American International Auto Show on Tuesday said the 2022 show will take place Sept. 14-25 in downtown Detroit.

Rod Alberts, executive director of the Detroit Auto Dealers Association and the NAIAS, confirmed the dates during the 2022 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards presentation.

Press and tech days will take place Sept. 14 and 15. The annual Charity Preview, which raises millions of dollars for Detroit area nonprofits, will happen Sept. 16. Public days will run from Sept. 17-25.

Organizers have been eying September since early last year and floated the Sept. 14-25 dates as a target last month.

The show will take place in both Detroit's Huntington Place convention center and around downtown Detroit with indoor and outdoor interactive displays, Alberts said. The city has been without one of its signature events since January 2019.

The show was forced to cancel multiple years because of the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of a formal show in 2021, organizers held a multiday event called Motor Bella in Pontiac, which is about 20 miles north of Detroit.