2020 Detroit auto show adds European supercar festival called Motor Bella

DETROIT — The 2020 Detroit auto show will feature a prelude weekend event, June 5-8, to showcase European supercars.

Motor Bella will feature Italian and British supercars, provided by global auto companies, local dealers and car clubs. The vehicles will be displayed in an emerging section of downtown Detroit that includes new, upscale hotels and other attractions.

"The event will feature well over 100 Italian and British supercars, representing 12 brands including Ferrari and Rolls-Royce, to name a couple," auto show Chairman Doug North said at the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year award ceremony on Monday.

During the four-day festival, local food trucks, street vendors and restaurants will offer Italian and British food.

The 2020 North American International Auto Show has doubled in size for 2020, North said, with 14 added acres of outdoor space in downtown Detroit's Hart Plaza next to the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Center.

"Both the main show floor and Hart Plaza are nearing capacity," he said. "There will be more automotive technology exhibits and startups on display than we've ever seen before."

"Motor Bella is one of the many exciting plans that are coming together as we reinvent the show and adapt to meet the needs of our industry partners and consumers," North added.