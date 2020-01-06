What's in the queue for 2020

Land Rover Defender

Blockbuster products will hit the U.S. market in 2020.

Many will stir their segments as fresh competitors. And all are eagerly awaited by retailers and customers.

Among the market launches: an SUV from Aston Martin, a midengine Corvette, a redesigned Ford F-150, an EV crossover with the Mustang name, the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Polestar 2.

GM's family of redesigned full-size SUVs for Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac will be going on sale throughout 2020, while Kia adds another bite-size crossover to the mix with the Seltos. And two iconic nameplates return to the market: the Land Rover Defender and Ford Bronco.

Here's an early peek at what will be hitting U.S. showrooms.

Aston Martin DBX

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Chevrolet Corvette

Tesla Model Y

Polestar 2

Kia Seltos

Chevrolet Tahoe

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal - 12-16-19
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters