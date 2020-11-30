VW ID4 offers EV shoppers a different kind of interior

Driver's window controls: Every other four-door VW uses a four-switch control panel on the driver's door to allow the driver to intuitively control all four windows. But the ID4 eschews that convention in favor of two switches and a front/rear toggle, meaning the driver can open two windows at once, but not all four.

Seat pockets: Sewn into the tops of the front-row seats, the pockets securely hold cellphones and still allow rear passengers to watch the screens.