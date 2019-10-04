Toyota exec: ‘Golden age' of design in pod-car era

NISSHIN, Japan — Toyota's e-Palette, which takes to Tokyo's streets next year for the Summer Olympics, might perfectly epitomize a faceless future of boring pod vehicles. The nondescript monolithic boxcar can carry everything from people to cargo.

But Toyota's global design chief, Simon Humphries, says the advent of vehicles such as the e-Palette will actually usher in a new "golden age" of creative and personalized automotive design.

Why? Because as Toyota sees it, future vehicles will polarize in two directions. At one pole will be utilitarian runabouts such as the e-Palette that are dedicated to getting people and things from A to B. And at the other end will be ultraspecialized vehicles for personal use.

And that's where the fun starts for designers. Demand for unique sports cars, off-roaders, luxury sedans or other provocative niche vehicles may actually increase, Humphries reckons.