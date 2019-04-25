Toyota brings Nurburgring closer to home

TOKYO — Toyota has opened a proving ground outside Toyota City that includes a "mini-Nürburgring" track where it hopes to pursue its goal of making its vehicles more fun to drive.
The sprawling ¥300 billion ($2.68 billion) test course covers 2.5 square miles of wooded hills, mimicking the famed German race circuit where President Akio Toyoda cut his teeth as a competitive driver and Toyota Motor Corp. continues to race and test its cars.
"Based on long experience of the Nürburgring Nordschleife, which is famous throughout the world for its grueling driving conditions," the company said in a release, "Toyota has designed an exacting test course that takes advantage of local topography and features a roughly 75-meter change in elevation between its highest and lowest points, as well as a wide range of curves and corners."