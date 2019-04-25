Toyota brings Nurburgring closer to home

The 3.3-mile road course opened last week as the first section of a technical center that will eventually encompass a high-speed test track and specialized courses replicating roads from around the world. It will also include new centers for vehicle development.

Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama will employ 3,300 people when it is fully operational in 2023. Japan's top-selling automaker said it needs a bigger proving ground closer to its global headquarters and r&d center in Toyota City, near Nagoya in central Japan.

The new site is about 30 minutes away.

In a statement about the new center, Toyoda cited his company's experience at Nürburgring and in the so-called Five Continent Drive Project — a multiyear, round-the-world test drive — as inspiration for the facility.

"With the aim of making ever-better cars, we have continued to make various efforts in 'feeling the road' and 'conversing with cars' through driving tests around the world," he said in the statement. "With the replication of severe driving conditions at the new test course, we intend to thoroughly hone every one of our models and develop the types of cars that epitomize the true joy of driving."