Toward a more maneuverable rear axle

ZF Friedrichshafen has designed a new-generation active kinematics control active rear-axle steering, referred to as AKC, that the German supplier believes represents improvements on several fronts.

The driving system offers customers, even in the heavy-duty market, better maneuverability, autonomous driving applications and benefits in trailering and parking, ZF said.

The technology will appear on the GMC Hummer EV pickup, scheduled to go on sale this fall.

ZF's innovation is a steer-by-wire application that the supplier says supports advanced driver-assistance features and automated driving functions. The second-generation design also enhances the system's vehicle motion control properties, the company said.

ZF's first-gen AKC went into production on the Porsche 911 in May 2013. The second generation is based on a new electronic architecture, with enhancements for both battery-electric vehicles and heavy-duty truck platforms, said Neb Stevanovich, ZF's senior manager of product line chassis actuators.