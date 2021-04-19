Staria people mover previews Hyundai's approach to new mobility era

TOKYO — Beyond its sleek space shuttle-like profile and minimalistic, Apple-gadget design aura, Hyundai's new Staria people mover offers a peek at the automaker's future.
The van also captures Hyundai's strategy for repositioning itself as a "smart mobility solution provider" for an era of ride-sharing, on-the-go workspaces, eco- delivery models and a whole new segment that the company calls purpose- built vehicles, or PBVs.
The real change starts on the inside.
At a time when companies routinely pitch concept cars as living rooms on wheels with ultraspacious, flexible interiors, Hyundai has taken a step to actually deliver all that in the Staria.
"Staria provides a preview of the space innovations, which will be an inherent part of our purpose-built vehicles in the future mobility era," Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Schemera said at last week's launch. "Vehicles in the future mobility era will be used in various ways and must be designed with flexibility in mind, making our customers' time in transit feel well spent."