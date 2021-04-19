Staria people mover previews Hyundai's approach to new mobility era

The Staria won't be sold in the U.S. anytime soon, but the nameplate embodies a new Hyundai approach to design that could underpin other models worldwide.

The method is being referred to as "inside-out," and it starts with envisioning how the interior will be used and then developing the rest of the vehicle around that.

In the Staria, inside-out delivers a cavernous cabin that can be configured to accommodate two to 11 passengers. The rear seats not only slide forward and backward, but they also move side to side to better tailor the fit to individual body types.

In the nine-seat Premium grade model, the seats in the second row can swivel 180 degrees to face backward, creating a mobile meeting room for work or a rolling living room for families.

The layout leverages a long wheelbase with the wheels pushed to the corners and a high ceiling that Hyundai says allows the "average school-aged child to stand upright and move with ease."

Hyundai said the Staria's interior was inspired by a cruise ship and its exterior by the looks of a spaceship. That includes its streamlined silhouette, digitalized headlights, slit-like running lamp, low beltline and panoramic windows.

Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung is banking on PBVs as a pillar of his plan to fortify the South Korean company for the coming era of electrification, autonomous driving and new mobility by investing some $87 billion in new technologies and businesses through 2025.

Part of that vision is branching into the business of transport hubs that serve as terminals and transfer points for tomorrow's vehicles and even flying cars.

Hyundai sibling brand Kia wants to become a leader in PBVs. It anticipates specialized vehicles with skateboard platforms and modular bodies that will cater to corporate and fleet buyers. Kia expects demand for PBVs to soar fivefold by 2030 because of e-commerce and ride-sharing.

The Staria also will feature prominently in Hyundai's electrification push.