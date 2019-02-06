Ram introduces split folding tailgate

In the battle for pickup buyers, Detroit's automakers are rolling out innovations at a furious pace. The latest part of the truck to go high tech: the humble tailgate. No longer just a door, the tailgate has become multifaceted with more flexibility than a gymnast.

For $295, Ram buyers can opt for a split-folding multifunctional tailgate that Ram officials say adds cargo access. The doors split 60-40 and each can swing open 88 degrees. Ram says the new tailgate is trailer-friendly and can be operated while the hitch and trailer are connected to the truck.

GMC, for the 2019 model year, introduced on the Sierra the MultiPro tailgate, a six-position, power-operated feature that is designed to help the driver with a number of tasks. For instance, it can be configured into a workstation or it can help prevent cargo from sliding. The MultiPro is controlled by buttons on the key fob.

Ram's tailgate has a 2,000-pound load rating.

Reid Bigland, head of Ram, said in a statement, "The Ram multifunction tailgate is intuitive to operate and owners will find it immediately useful."

