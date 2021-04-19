Prince Philip's custom Land Rover hearse gets called into duty

Philip designed the open-top rear section to hold his wooden coffin

Staff report
REUTERS

Prince Philip's coffin, covered with his personal standard on the Land Rover Defender he helped to design, passes through the Parade Ground, during his funeral at Windsor Castle, on April 17.

"Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."

Those are reportedly the funeral instructions that Prince Philip gave to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, before he died April 9 at age 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh began working with Land Rover in 2003 to create a bespoke hearse based on a Defender TD5 130 chassis cab, according to Sky News. Philip designed the open-top rear section to hold his wooden coffin. Officials said a second copy was built as a backup.

The hybrid electric vehicle, painted Dark Bronze Green to resemble military Land Rovers, performed its duty during the procession to St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

Plans to carry the coffin 35 km (22 miles) farther to Windsor were dropped to avoid attracting crowds of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Prince Philip started working with Land Rover on the open-top hearse in 2003. It is based on a Defender TD5 130 chassis cab.

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Thierry Bollore said the automaker was "deeply privileged to have enjoyed a very long and happy association with the Duke of Edinburgh over many decades." Bollore also praised Philip's "impressive knowledge and deep interest in vehicle design, engineering and manufacturing."

At age 94, Philip drove a Range Rover to chauffeur President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a visit to Windsor Castle, The Guardian said. Years later, he surrendered his driver's license after flipping a Land Rover onto its side in a crash with another vehicle.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

