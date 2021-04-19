Prince Philip's custom Land Rover hearse gets called into duty

"Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."

Those are reportedly the funeral instructions that Prince Philip gave to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, before he died April 9 at age 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh began working with Land Rover in 2003 to create a bespoke hearse based on a Defender TD5 130 chassis cab, according to Sky News. Philip designed the open-top rear section to hold his wooden coffin. Officials said a second copy was built as a backup.

The hybrid electric vehicle, painted Dark Bronze Green to resemble military Land Rovers, performed its duty during the procession to St. George's Chapel on Saturday.

Plans to carry the coffin 35 km (22 miles) farther to Windsor were dropped to avoid attracting crowds of people during the coronavirus pandemic.