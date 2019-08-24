Porsche designs a button-free dash for EV

Without hardware buttons, the Taycan’s interior won’t look dated as the electric vehicle ages.

ATLANTA — Porsche says its first full-electric car, the Taycan, is built to drive and feel like the brand's flagship 911 sports car.

Taycan designers have applied that mandate to the dashboard — with a twist. The dash is based on Porsche's iconic 911, but redesigned for the 21st century.

Its most notable design difference is the absence of buttons. Vehicle controls and settings are accessed digitally across five screens.

For its first EV, which goes on sale late this year, Porsche followed Tesla's cue in relying on software and touch screens to deliver media, navigation and other vehicle controls.

That software-first approach "fits the whole digital age," Oliver Fritz, Porsche's director of driver experience, told Automotive News last week at a press event at Porsche Cars North America headquarters. "It fits the idea of simplifying things."

Swapping hardware controls for digital ones means automakers can add functions via over-the-air updates, giving customers greater configurability and customization. For instance, the intensity and direction of in-cabin airflow in the Taycan can be adjusted with finger swiping.

From a design perspective, eliminating hardware buttons also keeps the interior from looking dated as the vehicle ages.

Even so, the auto industry's shift to digital displays has raised concern from safety advocates who say they can be distracting and require drivers to take their eyes off the road to adjust vehicle settings.

Porsche says it addresses those concerns with voice control, steering wheel-mounted buttons and haptic feedback on certain displays.

The Taycan's cockpit is anchored by a 16.8- inch floating instrument cluster — a first in a Porsche vehicle.

Photo
The Taycan’s dashboard design was inspired by that of the Porsche 911.

The customizable instrument cluster is ringed with touch controls that allow the driver to adjust important vehicle settings.

A 10.9-inch high-resolution display built into the dash offers access to settings and media and navigation controls. A display screen for the front passenger seat is available as an option.

The Taycan's center console has an 8.4-inch panel that allows driver and passenger to adjust climate settings. It has a track pad for a more ergonomic scrolling around the driver dash display.

The Taycan's cockpit creates multimedia opportunities, such as Netflix-type video streaming, Fritz said.

"We are working on the video use case, but we want to make it safe," he said.

Porsche considered adding a Web browser to the Taycan's digital displays. Tesla offers that capability, but its browser experience has been criticized by some owners as slow and frustrating.

Security concerns, however, dissuaded Porsche from that option.

"Other OEMs offer Web browsers with a lot of security on the back end," Fritz said. "We don't think that's actually the way we want to go.

"If someone really wants to browse Web pages, doing it on the smartphone probably is a better way."

